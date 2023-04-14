Anya Taylor-Joy stopped looking in mirrors after online users made fun of her looks

Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about how being in the public eye and seeing online users‘ comments on her appearance affected her mental health. The Hollywood star, who has quickly found success in the film industry, revealed that she had a hard time avoiding people’s comments on social media, as they would constantly comment on her looks.

“I can definitely remember when Facebook was a thing and I was never aware that my eyes were far apart and then someone tagged me in a picture with a fish and they were like, ‘This is you ’cause your eyes are like here,” the Argentinian actress told W Magazine.

“And I was really upset about it and I didn’t enjoy it and I kind of stopped looking in mirrors for a very long time,” she continued. ”I still don’t really spend a lot of time in front of mirrors because I don’t really have to deal with my face.”

Anya also talked to Drew Barrymore about her experience growing up and explained that her parents were very supportive and loving. “I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks my mum always said you look at the inside of somebody,” she said.

“You look at the inside of somebody you don’t look at class, you don’t look at anything like that. You don’t look at what they do for a job, it’s just do you like that person’s heart?” Anya added,” And I really have to give a big shout out to my mum for that because it was really helpful.”