Richard Simmons clarifies cancer diagnoses: ‘I should be more careful about what I write’

Richard Simmons has fans on an emotional rollercoaster this week. After sharing a confusing post Monday saying he was “dying” he had to clear the air hours later to clarify he was not dying and just wanted to share the message to embrace every day. Then, on Tuesday, he shared a story about finding out he had skin cancer.



Simmons, who turns 76 in July, has been very active on Facebook this year after taking a six-year hiatus. He has not been seen publicly since 2014, so any updates or news surrounding him spreads like wildfire.

On Tuesday, the fitness legend shared a long post detailing his experience finding out he had Basel Cell Carcinoma. “Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist,” he started the post.



When his doctor revealed he had cancer, he was referred to another doctor. “When I got home I called Dr Ralph A. Massey who was from England I waited in his waiting room and said hello to all of these people who had skin cancer as well. I was shocked to see all of the skin cancers that they had. Some had cancer on top of their heads…their face …and their neck,” he continued.



He had to get the cancer cells burned off three times before getting it all removed. He went on to share anecdotes about his friends he knew who had cancer. “I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up,” he concluded his post.



©Richard Simmons





Reports then started popping up that Simmons revealed he had cancer. He took to Facebook again Wednesday morning to clarify the event that happened years ago. “I have had a tremendous amount of responses on my message regarding skin cancer,” he wrote. “It happened so many years ago. The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor …so they can diagnose it right away. I guess I should be more careful about what I write about.”

It’s nice to see Simmons posting again, but it’s been a wild ride!