Halle Berry’s candid talk with Jill Biden highlights the importance of understanding perimenopause

Halle Berry engaged in an honest dialogue with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden about menopause and women’s health. Among the revelations shared during their conversation was Berry’s personal experience with perimenopause, a topic she believes deserves more attention and understanding.

The 57-year-old actress recounted her journey, expressing initial disbelief that she would even undergo perimenopause, given her overall health and fitness. Having managed diabetes since the age of 20, she assumed she could breeze through this phase without much trouble. However, her perspective changed drastically when she encountered symptoms that she initially mistook for something else entirely.

©GettyImages



Halle Berry and first lady Jill Biden speak during a roundtable discussion highlighting women’s health research at University of Illinois on January 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Berry described a moment of excruciating pain after intercourse, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention. Shockingly, her doctor misdiagnosed her symptoms as the “worst case of herpes” he had ever seen. Berry’s reaction was one of confusion and denial, as she insisted she couldn’t possibly have the virus. Subsequent tests confirmed that neither she nor her partner, musician Van Hunt, had the infection.

It was only later, upon reflection, that Berry realized her symptoms aligned with those commonly associated with perimenopause, such as vaginal dryness. She expressed frustration at her doctor’s lack of knowledge and preparation regarding this transitional phase in a woman’s life. “My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me. That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am and start making a change and a difference for other women,” she said.

Berry’s openness about her experience serves as a reminder of the importance of destigmatizing conversations surrounding menopause and women’s health.

In closing, Berry urged the audience to join her in challenging societal perceptions of women as they navigate this stage of life. She emphasized the need for cultural change to ensure that women receive the understanding, support, and medical guidance they deserve during perimenopause and beyond.