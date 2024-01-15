Benefits of Ashwagandha: Properties of this anti-stress remedy that helps you sleep better

By now, you are probably well acquainted with the numerous benefits of using melatonin to improve your sleep. However, are you aware that alternative options exist which could also help you rest better?

In addition to practices such as having dinner two hours before bedtime, avoiding electronic devices during that period, engaging in sports and relaxation or meditation techniques, spending 20 minutes in the sun each day, and adhering to regular sleep schedules, among other strategies, the latest suggestion is to incorporate Ashwagandha into your routine. Experts and women who have taken it have a convincing argument for us to add it to our shopping list.

What is Ashwagandha?

Also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb renowned for its significant role in traditional Indian medicine. It has been employed for years to address a variety of conditions. This natural substance is recognized for its adaptogenic nature, assisting the body in adapting and coping with stressful situations.

What is the function of Ashwagandha?

The Chic & Love Vitamins’ team explained to HOLA! that Ashwagandha “helps our body manage stress and change” as it” calms the brain, reduces swelling, lowers blood pressure, and alters the immune system.”

Marina Ribas, an integrative dietitian collaborating with Apih, notes, “In people experiencing stress, anxiety, insomnia, and even hormonal dysregulation, Ashwagandha can help promote a sense of calmness and vitality.” These effects contribute to a more restful sleep. And when combined with magnesium, it also aids in maintaining vitality and boosting energy levels.

Ashwagandha vs. Melatonin

It all depends on your specific needs. Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally by our body and works by regulating sleep-wake cycles. Therefore, melatonin supplements are beneficial for inducing sleep. However, they do not address the underlying causes of sleep disturbances.

On the other hand, Ashwagandha is an herb traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for its adaptogenic properties, allowing it to help the body adapt to changes and resist physical and emotional stress. It is an excellent remedy for anxiety and is also used to improve mood and promote relaxation, leading to an automatic improvement in sleep quality.

Properties and benefits of Ashwagandha:

Reduces stress and anxiety: In addition to helping the body adapt to stressful situations, it reduces cortisol levels and symptoms of anxiety, mitigating their adverse effects.

In addition to helping the body adapt to stressful situations, it reduces cortisol levels and symptoms of anxiety, mitigating their adverse effects. Aids in better sleep: By mitigating anxiety, it contributes to combating insomnia and achieving better rest.

By mitigating anxiety, it contributes to combating insomnia and achieving better rest. Strengthens the immune system: Helping the body fight certain diseases and infections better and more effectively.

Helping the body fight certain diseases and infections better and more effectively. Improves cognitive function: It helps fundamental skills for properly functioning mental processes such as thinking, memory, language, attention and perception, mental processing speed, decision-making, organization, and planning.

It helps fundamental skills for properly functioning mental processes such as thinking, memory, language, attention and perception, mental processing speed, decision-making, organization, and planning. Promotes hormonal balance: Helps hormones stay at the proper levels and function correctly, which is useful for treating health problems such as diabetes, menopause, hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, and other disorders resulting from hormonal imbalance.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.

