What are the benefits of zinc and when should you take supplements?

While certain minerals, like iron combating anemia and magnesium supporting the nervous system, enjoy widespread recognition, others often operate under the radar. Zinc is a prime example, quietly contributing to the robustness of the immune system and playing a vital role in the formation and maintenance of collagen—the protein that supports our skin, bones, and tissues.

“Zinc is one of the most important trace minerals or trace elements in the body; it is essential and is involved in many metabolic cycles for the proper functioning of our body,” explains pharmacist Meritxell Martí. Only very small amounts are needed, unlike other minerals such as calcium or magnesium.

What are the functions of zinc?

Immune system:

Essential in the formation of leukocytes, lymphocytes, and neutrophils, as well as in the phagocytosis process to eliminate cellular waste.

Regulates the production of cytokines, influencing the immune system’s response.

Integrity of mucosal barriers:

Zinc plays an essential role in maintaining mucosal barriers, including the walls of the gastrointestinal tract.

Formation of collagen fibers:

Zinc is also indispensable in the formation of collagen fibers. It participates in the transformation of proline into hydroxyproline, which is crucial for the structure and stability of the collagen triple helix. It is part of the quaternary collagen structure, vital for forming connective tissues.

Skin repair:

Zinc is essential in the skin repair function. It facilitates the healing of wounds and postoperative incisions, contributing to faster and more effective recovery. Essential in protein synthesis and cell regeneration, participating in the production of collagen and fibers.

Sebum regulation:

It regulates sebum secretion and is essential for hormonal balance and the activity of sebaceous glands. It is important in the regulation of sex hormones, such as testosterone, related to sebaceous activity.

Anti-inflammatory action:

Along with its sebum-regulating action, it can help reduce the appearance of pores and improve skin texture.

Hormonal and reproductive system:

Zinc affects reproductive function, including sperm production and DNA synthesis during pregnancy. Also, it is important for normal development and growth in childhood and adolescence.

Cellular protection and antioxidant:

It protects cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. It regulates cell apoptosis or cell death, eliminating damaged cells.

Eye health:

Zinc is present in high concentrations in the retina, contributing to eye health.

Taste and olfactory receptors:

Zinc plays a vital role in taste and olfactory receptors.

As a curiosity, Mertixell Martí adds, “Although there is not yet much scientific evidence, people who use injectables like botulinum toxins in combination with magnesium may help prolong the effect.”

How can we get more zinc naturally through our diet?

Foods richest in zinc include beef, lamb, or pork.

Oysters, in particular, are especially rich in zinc, which is one of the reasons they have been indicated as aphrodisiacs, thanks to their high zinc content, especially against hormones like testosterone.

Other fish such as tuna, sardines, or salmon

Seafood, including crabs and prawns

Chicken, turkey, and eggs, especially the yolk

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt

Legumes, nuts, especially walnuts, whole grains such as wheat germ and oats

Pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and sunflower seeds

How can we tell if we have a zinc deficiency?

Zinc deficiency can impact health, weakening the immune system and increasing vulnerability to infections. In the case of children, zinc deficiency can result in delayed development and growth. Additionally, the effects manifest on the skin, causing problems such as dermatitis, eczema, or acne and hindering wound healing. Fatigue and general weakness are other symptoms associated with this deficiency. Changes and a decrease in taste and smell sensitivity are also observed, sometimes leading to loss of appetite.

Can Zinc supplements help us?

“Zinc supplements can be alternatives to ensure that the amount of this mineral in our body is correct and necessary, thus preventing zinc deficiencies and their consequences,” says the pharmacy specialist. For example, in people with a weak immune system or a higher tendency to infections, it can help reduce the intensity and duration of viral infections. Furthermore, to preserve and enhance collagen content in the skin, most supplements designed to improve skin quality incorporate this mineral. This inclusion is especially emphasized in anti-aging products. People suffering from acne or other conditions where the skin is inflamed and there is an excess of sebum secretion also have a good ally in zinc, as it acts as an anti-inflammatory and healing agent. Finally, zinc supplements can also be suitable after surgery to improve the quality and speed of wound healing.

How should zinc be taken safely and effectively?

As with any supplements, “it is important to take products that have proven quality, thanks to the trustworthiness of the laboratory producing the supplements. Therefore, people should seek advice from healthcare professionals or in pharmacies.” The recommended doses in adults are approximately 8 to 11 mg/day but can be higher in individuals with special requirements, such as during pregnancy, always under medical recommendation. However, the maximum dose in supplements is 40 mg/day.

Who should not take zinc supplements?

As pharmacist Mertixell Martí explains, people with kidney diseases may have difficulty eliminating excess zinc from the body. Likewise, those whose absorption of nutrients, including zinc, may be compromised, such as those with gastrointestinal disorders like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, require medical authorization and supervision. Caution extends to those with allergies or hypersensitivity to zinc and individuals with hemochromatosis, where excessive zinc absorption could affect iron absorption, a condition related to this disease.

In the case of pregnant and lactating women, it is always recommended to have the authorization of a healthcare professional. Additionally, it can interact with certain medications, such as quinolones and tetracyclines, as it could affect their effectiveness and must be administered at separate times. Those taking iron supplements should do so at different times. It is also important to consider medications that can cause zinc loss in urine, such as thiazide diuretics and penicillamine.

Furthermore, some medications can reduce zinc absorption, such as antacids, calcium supplements, and those that reduce stomach acidity, so it is recommended to separate their intake. What are the possible side effects associated with the consumption of zinc supplements? “Excessive zinc intake is not something we see frequently, but it is important to note that it can trigger gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” warns the pharmacy expert. This caution arises from considering that zinc, while essential, can have undesirable consequences when taken in excess.

“Our body is a delicate balance of minerals, and excessive zinc, even being essential, can interfere with the absorption of other essential elements such as copper or iron,” notes the expert. This imbalance could result in a copper deficiency. “Furthermore, very high doses of zinc, far from providing benefits, could harm the immune system,” highlights the pharmacy expert. Contrary to its positive role in strengthening the immune system, excessive levels could have detrimental effects.

