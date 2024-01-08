Foods, plants, and supplements that make the transition to menopause more manageable

As women age, they experience menopause, marking the end of reproductive years. Menopause symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness.

While menopause is a natural process, it can impact a woman’s quality of life. Fortunately, several foods, supplements, and plants can ease the symptoms and help manage the menopausal transition.

Foods

Soy products like tofu, tempeh, and soy milk contain phytoestrogens that mimic the effects of estrogen on the body, which can help reduce hot flashes and night sweats. A balanced diet and regular, moderate exercise can help us maintain a healthy weight and actively fight osteoporosis.

A varied diet is important, and it is essential not to skip meals. Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast is also crucial. Including foods rich in calcium and vitamin D will help fix calcium in the bones and fight against osteoporosis. Skimmed dairy products, skim milk, skim yogurts, and low-fat cheeses are excellent sources of assimilable calcium. Legumes and vegetables such as green beans, spinach, chard, peas, chickpeas, and whole grains are also excellent sources of this mineral.

Limiting total fat consumption to less than 30% of total calories is advisable. This includes saturated fats of animal origin and some vegetable fats (such as palm and coconut oil) that are mainly found in pastries, French fries, and other similar foods. This approach can help control both weight and cholesterol levels.

Enriching the diet with fish (both blue and white) is also highly recommended, as it provides essential fatty acids of the omega 3 series, which are helpful in the prevention and adjuvant treatment of some cardiovascular diseases.

Consumption of eggs, fatty meats, coffee, and alcoholic beverages should be moderated. Foods to avoid or limit include offal, sausages, pâtés, duck, coconut, pastries, and full-fat dairy products.

Adding flaxseed to your diet can alleviate menopausal symptoms as it is an excellent source of lignans, compounds that mimic estrogen. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help to alleviate menopause symptoms. These foods contain antioxidants that can help to reduce inflammation and protect against age-related diseases.

Supplements

Black cohosh: Black cohosh is a herb used for centuries to alleviate menopause symptoms. It can help to reduce hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is essential for bone health and can help alleviate menopause symptoms. Studies have shown that women with higher vitamin D levels have fewer hot flashes and night sweats.

Calcium: Calcium is vital for bone health, and it can also help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a common concern for women after menopause.

Plants

Evening primrose oil: Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in evening primrose oil can relieve hot flashes, night sweats, and dryness.

Red clover: Red clover, an herb containing phytoestrogens, can alleviate menopause symptoms and reduce osteoporosis risk.

Ginseng: Ginseng, an adaptogenic herb, can reduce menopause-related stress and anxiety.