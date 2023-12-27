8 strategies to boost a slow metabolism

Metabolism, a term we often hear in discussions about health and body weight, plays an essential role in everyone’s life. However, understanding what a “slow metabolism” really entails and how it affects our bodies can be a confusing topic.

To learn more about metabolism and whether we can speed it up for weight loss, !HOLA! spoke with Dr. Daniela Silva, coordinator of the Obesity and Overweight Unit at Vithas Internacional in Madrid. Additionally, Dr. Amparo Marco, head of endocrinology and nutrition at Vithas University Hospital Madrid Aravaca, provided detailed advice on how to activate our metabolism.

What does having a slow metabolism mean?

To understand a slow metabolism, we must first define the concept of metabolism itself. Metabolism refers to a series of biological processes through which our body expends energy to stay alive and functional. When we talk about metabolism speed, we refer to the metabolic rate, which is the number of calories our body needs to perform essential functions such as breathing and digestion. As this expert on overweight and obesity notes, “metabolism is not simply fast or slow; it is a highly individualized process influenced by various factors.”

While many people blame their slow metabolism for gaining weight easily, it’s essential to highlight that body weight is determined by a complex interplay of factors, including height, age, gender, the amount of muscle mass, and genetics, in addition to metabolic rate.

What are the possible causes of a slow metabolism?

There are two main categories of causes that can lead to a slow metabolism: genetic causes and pathological causes. Some people may have a lower metabolic rate due to genetic factors, but this doesn’t necessarily imply health problems. On the other hand, medical conditions can affect the metabolic rate and have a significant impact on overall well-being.

Among the most common pathological causes that can slow down metabolism are hypothyroidism, low muscle mass, and adrenal insufficiency. Additionally, the accumulation of adipose tissue, typical of overweight individuals, can negatively influence metabolic rate by affecting the function of important hormones such as testosterone. As the specialist reminds us, “it is essential to address the underlying causes of a slow metabolism and treat them appropriately to improve overall health and well-being,” says Dr. Silva.

What genetic factors can influence a person’s metabolism?

“A person’s metabolism speed is influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. While genetics play a significant role, they are not the sole determinant of metabolism speed. Some genetic factors that can influence metabolism speed include,” Dr. Amparo Marco tells us.

Heritage

Body composition: the amount and type of muscle and fat tissue in the body are influenced by genetic factors. Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so people with a higher proportion of muscle mass may have a faster metabolism.

Thermogenesis: understood as the production of heat in the body. Some people may have genetic variations that affect the amount of heat their body produces at rest, which can influence overall metabolic rate.

Metabolic syndrome: metabolic syndrome is a set of medical conditions that include obesity, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar levels, and abnormal blood lipid levels. These conditions often have a genetic basis and may be associated with a slow metabolism.

It’s important to note that while genetic factors can influence metabolism speed, lifestyle, including diet and physical activity level, also plays a significant role. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits such as maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise can help optimize metabolism speed and maintain a healthy body weight, even if you have genetic predispositions that might slow down metabolism.

Metabolism slows down with age

It is a fact that metabolism tends to decrease with aging. This is largely due to reduced physical activity as we age and the progressive loss of muscle mass, which is a key component in regulating metabolism.

In the case of women, hormonal changes leading up to menopause, such as decreased estrogen levels, can lead to abdominal fat accumulation and a decrease in metabolic rate. As the coordinator of the Obesity and Overweight Unit at Vithas Internacional in Madrid reminds us, “while aging is a contributing factor to a slower metabolism, it is possible to maintain a healthy metabolism through an active lifestyle and a balanced diet.”

How to determine If you have a slow metabolism

Determining a person’s metabolic rate is essential for understanding their metabolic status. There are several ways to measure it, from simple equations that take into account weight, age, height, and physical activity level to more sophisticated techniques like bioimpedance, which provides a more accurate calculation of metabolic rate and body composition.

At Vithas Internacional, we use bioimpedance as a tool to assess our patients, allowing us to offer a personalized approach to address metabolic issues.

Can genetically slow metabolism be reversed?

As mentioned earlier, metabolic rate is the result of a complex interaction of genetic, physiological, and environmental factors. While some people may have a genetic predisposition to a slow metabolism, this does not mean they are doomed to weight or health problems.

Maintaining a healthy metabolism involves taking care of various aspects of our lifestyle, including diet, physical activity, sleep quality, and stress management. All these aspects can activate metabolism and make us feel better.

8 strategies to boost a slow metabolism

“There are strategies that people with a slow metabolism can use to help activate or accelerate it. It’s important to note that while these strategies can be helpful, results may vary from person to person, and it’s always advisable to consult a doctor or nutritionist before making significant changes to the diet or lifestyle,” says the head of endocrinology and nutrition at Vithas University Hospital Madrid Aravaca. Here are some suggestions:

Exercise regularly: Exercise, especially strength and resistance training, can help increase muscle mass. Since muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, having more muscle mass can boost basal metabolism. Incorporate protein into the diet: Consuming enough protein can help maintain and build muscle mass. Avoid extremely low-calorie diets: Drastically reducing calorie intake can slow down metabolism to conserve energy. It’s essential to maintain a balanced diet and not overly restrict calories. Eat small, frequent meals: Instead of three large meals a day, eating smaller portions more frequently can help maintain a steady energy level and avoid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels. Drink enough water: Dehydration can slow down metabolism. Make sure to stay well-hydrated throughout the day. Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can negatively affect hunger and appetite hormones, leading to overeating and, eventually, weight gain. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Reduce stress: Chronic stress can trigger the production of stress hormones like cortisol, which can slow down metabolism. Regular practice of stress reduction techniques like meditation and yoga can be helpful. Avoid alcohol and sugary beverages: Alcohol and sugary drinks can be high in calories and have a negative impact on metabolism.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.