Sitting in a hot tub has the same health benefits as going for a 30-minute jog

People who love to soak in hot tubs can be happy to know they’ve basically been going on a run. A new study by Coventry University in the UK has found soaking in a hot tub has some of the same health benefits as going for a 30-minute jog.





It may seem hard to believe, but what are scientists for if not bringing us fun information? Per the US Sun, a group of researchers from Coventry University conducted a study involving 20 individuals ages 26 to 60, who were in good health. Over three consecutive days, the participants engaged in three half-hour sessions inside a Lay-Z Spa Majorca Hydrojet Pro.



The researchers assessed various factors, including heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow, anxiety levels, salivary cortisol levels, mood, and thermal perception. They also administered a follow-up questionnaire.

After these immersion sessions, the study found that blood flow to the participants‘ legs increased by an average of 345 percent, which is comparable to the blood flow increase typically observed after a 30-minute jog. Heart rate also increased by an average of 31 beats per minute, which is similar to a brisk walk. Plus, blood pressure also significantly decreased.

It also proved to be beneficial for mental health with salivary cortisol levels, which serve as indicators of stress, decreased by 22 percent.

Dr Tom Cullen, assistant professor of research at the Research Centre for Sport, Exercise and Life Sciences, told the outlet, “Many typical modifications such as exercise, dieting, and quitting smoking are often difficult for many people to maintain for a variety of reasons.”

“The healing effects of water stretch back centuries, and hot water immersion or hot water healing is practiced for spiritual, mindful and health reasons all over the world,” he explained.