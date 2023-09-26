Sharon and Kelly Osbourne open up about weight loss and Ozempic

Ozempic has been taking over Hollywood, with celebrities using the drug to lose weight. While some stars take it discreetly, others have no shame in talking about their experience. Sharon Osbourne, 70, recently opened up about her experience with the injection.

©GettyImages



Sharon in September

Sharon opened up about the experience alongside her husband and children on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” She revealed she lost 42 pounds saying, “It’s just enough,” and actually never intended to get that thin. “It’s just time to stop. I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,” she said.

Describing her experience, Sharon assured, “You can’t stay on it forever.” She said at first, the drug makes you feel nauseous “You don’t throw up physically, but you’ve got that feeling, and I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty, and you don’t want to eat. That’s it,” Sharron explained. Expressing the danger, she added, “That’s why I keep saying, you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it’s not right.”



©GettyImages



Sharon in March, 2023

©GettyImages



Kelly in May, 2023

Kelly has also talked about her experience with gastric bypass surgery and semaglutide injections, which is Ozempic. Per People en Espanol, she told Bill Maher, on his podcast in 2020, “You have a weight problem, and you’ve tried everything, then someone tells you ‘take this shot, and you’ll be thin,’” she said on his podcast. However, she stopped taking it a few weeks later.



©GettyImages



Kelly in September, 2023

While Osbourne stopped the injections, she did not stop losing weight. The mother of 2 dropped 85 pounds after her pregnancy. In September she was a guest on Sheana Shay’s podcast, and after Shay complimented her figure, Kelly replied, “I was determined to lose all the weight I gained during pregnancy. Then it was like, let’s see how far I can go. and I’ve gone too far.”