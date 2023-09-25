Sophia Loren sustained significant injuries after falling in her home

Legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren is recovering in a hospital in Switzerland after falling in her Geneva home. The news of her fall was shared on social media, where her close-knit circle of family and friends expressed optimism about her recovery following successful surgery.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the bathroom of her Geneva residence, where Sophia Loren sustained significant injuries. The fall led to hip fractures and a fracture in her femur, requiring immediate medical attention. However, it’s heartening to note that the surgery was successful, setting the stage for her path to recovery.

©GettyImages



Sophia Loren attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Sophia Loren’s fans and well-wishers received encouraging news through the Instagram page of her restaurant chain. The message stated, “A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.” When translated into English, this message highlighted the optimism surrounding her recovery.

The restaurant’s team added, “Thankfully, everything worked out for the best, and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery. #sophialoren @sophialorenrestaurant.”

Sophia Loren has received unwavering support from her family throughout this challenging time. Her sons, Carlo Jr., 54, and Edoardo, 50, have been steadfastly by their mother’s side during her hospital stay. These two sons are the product of her loving marriage to the late movie producer Carlo Ponti, who passed away in 2007 at 94.

©GettyImages



Sophia Loren gets the key of New York from Mayor John Lindsay on May 20, 1966 in New York, New York.

Sophia Loren, born in 1934 as Sofia Villani Scicolone, has graced the silver screen for decades, captivating audiences worldwide with her exceptional talent and timeless beauty. Her acting career has spanned more than six decades, and she is celebrated for her iconic roles in films like “Two Women” (1960), for which she won an Academy Award, and “Marriage Italian Style” (1964), among many others. Beyond her acting skills, Loren’s charisma has transcended generations, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment world.