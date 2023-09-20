Malia Obama returns to Los Angeles from NYC and hits the gym

Malia Obama is back in Los Angeles after spending time in New York. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama was spotted in the city of angels on Tuesday, September 19, and she jumped back into her wellness routine. She was photographed looking happy and fit as she arrived at an exercise class.

The sporty Harvard graduate was all smiles in black leggings, a sports bra, and a long-sleeved blue shirt. She wore some high white socks and green sneakers, giving some cool ‘90s vibes. Malia rocked some trendy sunglasses and had her braids in a comfortable bun as she walked from her car to the class, ready to break a sweat.

Malia isn’t the only one on a fitness journey. Her little sister, Sasha Obama, has also been spotted raising her heart rate. On Sunday morning, she was photographed after spending a couple of hours at an upscale gym. After her healthy morning, she stopped by an organic dry cleaning store to drop off her clothes, embracing an eco-conscious lifestyle.

The Obama daughter’s summer of fun

Malia was living her best life in the Big Apple. She was first spotted there on September 9th, enjoying herself with her friends as they walked around the Lower East Side during New York Fashion Week.

The TV writer was then spotted walking with another friend and her adorable French bulldog. They were both smiling as the busy paparazzi snapped photos of their outing.

Before she jetted to NYC solo, Malia and Sasha had fun at Drakes’s star-studded party, held at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. They rocked fashionable belly-revealing shirts, with Malia wearing a shirt once worn by Dua Lipa.

As for Sasha, she was spotted in a colorful bikini on Labor Day while hanging out with friends. While Malia was away, she was also photographed spending time at a luxury day spa with what looked like a fresh mani and pedi.