Sasha Obama is all smiles in a colorful bikini in Los Angeles

Sasha Obama is making the most of the final days of summer. The USC college graduate was photographed on Labor Day, September 4th, rocking an amazing colorful bikini top with comfortable pants and sandals. She was all smiles as she soaked up the sun in Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



She was all smiles as she soaked up the sun on Labor Day

The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was outside with friends celebrating the holiday.



©GrosbyGroup



The Obama sisters seem to have a lot of friends

The Obama’s summer of fun

The Obama family has all been enjoying their summer. Sasha and her sister Malia Obama were recently spotted attending Drake’s after-party in stylish outfits.

This week, on Tuesday night, Malia attended the first Los Angeles screening of A24’s holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest.” Oscar-winning directors The Daniels and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal were also in attendance at West Hollywood’s London Hotel for the event. Due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, the attendance was limited.

While Sasha enjoys time with friends, her mom Michelle, was spotted in Majorca, Spain. The former First Lady is rumored to be hanging out with some friends. She enjoyed lunch in the area of Puerto Portals.

According to a gossip column, Vanitatis, Michelle, who wished Beyoncé a happy birthday, was in Majorca without Barack and was spending time with friends, Jaime Costos, a former ambassador of the US in Madrid, and his husband Michael Smith, an interior designer with an impressive celebrity clientele.

Before Michelle’s vacation, she was enjoying the US Open in New York with her husband.





They were all smiles at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they watched Coco Gauff’s first-round victory at the U.S. Open. Afterward, Gauff, who won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Laura Siegemund, said she saw the secret service but didn’t know exactly who had arrived. “I didn’t see them in the presidential box,” Gauff said about the Obamas. “I was obviously looking at that, but they weren’t, I guess, in my eyeline. But afterward, they told me they wanted to say hi,” per AP.