Sasha Obama looks comfy as she buys groceries in her local supermarket

Sasha Obama was spotted on a grocery run. The youngest daughter of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama looked comfortable as she purchased some necessities over the weekend.

Sasha Obama at Trader Joe’s

Sasha looked comfortable and distracted as she purchased groceries. She wore a flowy pink skirt that she matched with a tight top. She also wore reading glasses, and some large headphones, listening to music as she got all of her stuff. She carried one of her trademark stylish handbags, this time, carrying a black Juicy Couture with gold and pink details on it.

A closer look at Sasha’s outfit

Earlier this month, Sasha was joined by her sister Malia at a party in West Hollywood hosted by Drake. The two looked beautiful and dressed up as they attended the cool party, with both looking the part and showing off their distinctive style. Sasha tends to pick boho pieces, and on this occasion selected a black crop top that she paired with some baggy pants that showcased her midriff. She accessorized the look with various items, including a red purse, various rings, large hoop earrings and a necklace with a large pendant on it.

Malia wore a a different yet still eye-catching look made out of a lace up printed tight top that she paired with green and black sheer pants. She rounded out the look with her trademark boots.

The two have been spotted multiple times together over the summer, including a trip with their parents to Greece, where they were photographed enjoying themselves as they got to walk across the historic Parthenon in Athens.

