Flashback Friday: That time Sasha Obama had henna hands

This Flashback Friday, we remembered one fashion choice Sasha Obama made while on a trip to Europe. While her father Barack Obama was President, Sasha was spotted at an air force base with a dress and some henna tattoos on her hands.

©GettyImages



Malia and Sasha Obama

Obama was accompanied by his daughter to discuss education for girls in countries like Morocco and Liberia. When they landed in Spain, the family was photographed as they walked though the tarmac, with Malia walking ahead in a black and white wrap dress and Sasha walking behind, in a dress with prints on it and some henna tattoos on her arms.

The photos show the Obama girls struggling with the wind and laughing at their predicament.

©GettyImages



Malia and Sasha

What are henna tattoos?

According to St. Thomas University, henna tattoos are a historic practice associated with locations like Pakistan, India, Africa, and the Middle East.

Nowadays, henna tattoos are used to celebrate special occasions and gathering of people, like weddings and birthdays. The material is organic, and can be used to dye fabrics, hair, nails, and skin. Tattoos on skin with this ink last for about two weeks.

Sasha Obama’s summer

©GrosbyGroup



Malia and Sasha Obama

Earlier this summer, Sasha and her family were spotted in Greece. Photos showed her and her sister walking along the Parthenon while boasting some cool outfits. Malia wore an all purple outfit while Sasha wore a purple top and some jeans.