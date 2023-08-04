Sasha Obama, Camila Cabello, Tom Brady and more celebs vacationing in Greece

Greece has become one of this year’s trendiest summer destinations. All manner of celebrities have decided to spend part of their summers in the Greek Islands, enjoying the gorgeous sights, beaches, and delicious food, all while immersing themselves on some of the most inspiring and historic locations on Earth.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities that have spent some time in Greece over the summer:

Celebrities in Greece

Malia and Sasha Obama

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha and Malia Obama

Malia and Sasha Obama kicked off their summer with a trip to Greece. The two were accompanied by their parents, Barack and Michelle, and were photographed as they took a stroll through the Parthenon, located in Athens. The two were photographed smiling and dressed stylishly, with Malia wearing a matching purple set made out of a top and skirt and Sasha wearing some jeans and a purple top.

Tom Brady

©GrosbyGroup



Tom Brady in Greece

Tom Brady revealed he’d be filling his kids’ summer with activities. He wasn’t lying; over the past couple of months, Brady has been photographed doing all manner of activities with his kids, including beach trips, getaways to Universal Studios, and more. He and his kids spent some time in Greece, where he spent some time water skiing and doing various sports.

Camila Cabello

©Patrickta



Camila Cabello with friends

Camila Cabello enjoyed Greece by visiting its beaches and locations like the Parthenon. She was accompanied by some friends, including Patrick Ta and Dimitri Giannetos, both of whom have worked with her as her stylist and makeup artist.

Rosalia

©Rosalia



Rosalia in Greece

Earlier this year, before the end of her Motomami tour, Rosalia visited Greece for a performance in Athens. She shared various photos of her trip, showing how much she enjoyed her time there, including views of the Parthenon and some delicious looking meals.

Dua Lipa

©Dua Lipa



Dua Lipa in Greece

Dua Lipa has been enjoying her summer to the fullest. She shared some photos in Greece, where she was accompanied by her boyfriend Romain Gavras.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

©GrosbyGroup



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso in Greece

Matt Damon and his Argentinean wife Luciana Barroso also spent part of their summer in Greece, accompanied by their family. The two share three kids: Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

Chris Hemsworth

©Chris Hemsworth



Chris Hemsworth with a Mykonos hat

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his dad’s birthday by spending some time with him on Mykonos. The two were accompanied by the rest of their family, including his brother Liam Hemsworth.

Magic Johnson

©Magic Johnson



Magic Johnson as a Greek god

Magic Johnson attended a party aboard a yacht, where he and his wife dressed up as a Greek god and goddess. “The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht! We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece,” he wrote on Twitter.