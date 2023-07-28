Malia Obama goes grocery shopping in shorts and printed shirt

Malia Obama is fighting the heat. The 25 year old screenwriter was spotted buying some groceries in Los Angeles while she wore a printed button up and some jean shorts. She paired the look with a bag and some sneakers.

Obama was spotted at her local Whole Foods, and was photographed inside and out of the store. In the photo above she’s seen wearing sunglasses, a red and white printed button up shirt, her jean shorts, and some sneakers. She had her hair wrapped in a bun and was wearing a silver necklace.

Another photo shows her inside the store, picking some avocados to buy.

Malia is often photographed around Los Angeles, a city she’s lived in since 2022. Most of her outings show her alongside her friends, getting coffee, enjoying their work breaks, or going for workouts together.

Over the past month, Barack Obama praised her daughter’s work on the series “Swarm.” “I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of ‘Atlanta,’” he said in conversation with Hasan Minhaj. “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

Over the summer, Malia and her sister Sasha went on vacation with her parents. The two were photographed with their parents in Greece. The family was spotted visiting the Parthenon, with the sisters laughing together while their parents trailed behind them. For the occasion, Malia looked stunning in a purple outfit made out of a long skirt and a top. She wore her braids loose and had on some sunglasses. She rounded out the look with a small purse and some boots.

