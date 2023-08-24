Malia and Sasha Obama enjoy a glamorous night out at a star-studded event hosted by Drake

Malia and Sasha Obama, the daughters of former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, appeared at an event hosted by Canadian rapper and music sensation Drake.

The party, held at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, became the center of attention as these prominent young women added their touch of style to the proceedings.

Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, have long been in the public eye due to their unique position as the children of a former President. While they have always carried themselves with grace and poise, this event allowed them to showcase their style and celebrate their youthfulness.

Sasha, a recent graduate from the University of Southern California (USC), made a bold fashion statement with her ensemble for the evening. She donned a daring black crop top that showcased her midriff and stylishly baggy gray pants. The plum handbag she carried added a pop of color to her outfit, complementing her black open-toe sandals.

Accessories played a pivotal role in Sasha’s look – a pendant necklace, oversized hoop earrings, and a collection of bright-colored rings demonstrated her attention to detail and her penchant for fashionable accents.

Malia, the older of the two sisters, opted for a slightly different yet equally eye-catching ensemble. She chose a lace-up printed top that exuded a sense of chic sophistication paired with printed sheer pants.

Their presence added an air of celebrity prestige to the event, which was already teeming with renowned personalities from the entertainment and music industry.