Michelle Obama returns to Majorca to enjoy a holiday with friends

Summer is still not over for Michelle Obama. The former First Lady was photographed in Majorca, where she’s rumoredly staying with some friends. She was photographed after enjoying some lunch in the area of Puerto Portals.

Michelle Obama dressed in a very casual style while in Majorca.

Photos show Michelle walking towards her car, after having some lunch in a popular restaurant. She was spotted wearing an all black outfit made out of shorts and a top with some gold details on it. She had her hair up in a bun and a headband, showing off her braids, and was sporting some yellow nails.

Per the Spanish gossip column, Vanitatis, Michelle was in Majorca without Barack Obama, and was spending time with friends, Jaime Costos and his husband Michael Smith. Costos is a former ambassador of the US in Madrid, and his husband is an interior designer known for his work with celebrities.

Her look included some summer accesories such as a flower headband, sunglasses and gold earrings.

Earlier this week, Michelle shared a message to Beyonce celebrating her birthday. “Happy birthday, Bey! Your talent and music have brought so much joy to all of our lives,” she wrote on Twitter. “You’re truly one-of-one, and I’m just so proud of you.”

Michelle has long been a Beyonce fan and advocate. Following the release of Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” Michelle wrote “Queen Beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

