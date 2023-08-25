A luxurious property of unparalleled magnificence located in the serene Martha’s Vineyard has been listed for sale, attracting those with a taste for the finer things in life. The Chilmark House, where the Obama family has enjoyed their cherished vacation moments, is now open for those seeking an unparalleled living experience.

Designed by the renowned Seattle-based architect Rick Sundberg and brought to life by master builder Andrew Flake, this estate is a harmonious blend of contemporary amenities and Vineyard themes, creating an abode that exemplifies luxury living.