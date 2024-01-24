Michelle Obama could tie Barack Obama at this year’s Grammys

Michelle Obama could extend her list of Grammy wins this year.

The former First Lady is the recipient of one Grammy award for best spoken work album. This year, she’s nominated for the narration of her book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” If she wins, she’ll tie her husband Barack Obama and become one of the leaders in the category.

The Grammys are this February 4th

Michelle Obama previously won the Grammy for her narration of her memoir, “Becoming.” If she were to win the Grammy this year, she’d become the first former first lady to win the award twice. As of this writing, she shares the honor with Hillary Clinton, who won the Grammy back in 1997.

Barack Obama has won two Grammys and has been nominated for three, with his wins including the narration of “The Audacity Of Hope: Thoughts On Reclaiming The American Dream,” and “Dreams From My Father.” Barack is a part of an exclusive group of people who’ve won the Grammy for best spoken word album on more than one occasion. This group includes icons like Orson Welles, Jimmy Carter and Maya Angelou.

More about this year’s Grammys

This year’s Grammys will take place on February 4th, at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. While Michelle’s book has been one of the year’s bestsellers, she faces some stiff competition in her category, with icons like Meryl Streep, William Shatner, Bernie Sanders, and more competing for the same award.