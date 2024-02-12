Michelle Obama remind people of the importance of fostering inclusivity in STEM fields

In a heartwarming display of support for women and girls in science, former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share an empowering video. The post commemorated the achievements of young minds like Mosa, a participant in the Girls Opportunity Alliance in Botswana, who is striving to break barriers in the field of technology.

Michelle Obama’s dedication to empowering women and girls globally through education and opportunity has been evident throughout her career. Through initiatives like the Girls Opportunity Alliance, she continues to champion the cause of gender equality in education, particularly in STEM fields where women are historically underrepresented.

©Michelle Obama



In her Instagram post, Obama highlighted Mosa’s journey, emphasizing her determination to learn how to code and pursue her dream of becoming an engineer. By spotlighting Mosa’s aspirations, Obama underscores the importance of supporting girls who aspire to excel in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The video shared by Obama is also a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education and mentorship in shaping the future of young women worldwide. It showcases not only Mosa’s accomplishments but also the collective potential of girls everywhere when given equal access to opportunities.

In 2023, as part of a collaborative effort launched in 2022 by the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Gates Foundation, and Clooney Foundation for Justice brought Melinda French Gates, Amal Clooney, and Michelle Obama to Malawi. The initiative is aimed at ending child marriage and supporting women and girls in their pursuit of education.

Working with grassroots leaders and changemakers, they listen to stories and find ways to support girls working to overcome barriers to achieve their dreams. The trio recently met with young women in a program called @AGEAfrica. This program provides girls with scholarships and mentorship.

According to Obama, Making sure girls finish school is an effective way to combat child marriage and empower them to reach their full potential. “Over the next few days, we’ll be sharing more stories from our trip — hope you’ll follow along,” she concluded.