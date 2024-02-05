Ivanka Trump shares volunteer resources for Florida community

Ivanka Trump and her family have made it a priority to volunteer in their local communities. In a new post shared on Instagram, Trump called attention to the Jewish Community Services of South Florida, an organization that provides assistance to people in need, providing them wiht food and necessities.

©Ivanka Trump



Trump shared the information on her Instagram

Trump shared the information on her Instagram stories, alongside a painting made by a child that read “I love Kosher food bank.” She wrote in the post: “Spent the afternoon with the kids delivering food and supplies to local community members in need. Each year, JLA serves over 400 families, 70 Holocast survivors, and 225 children, ensuring they have access to food and other necessities... including love and connection!”

“Click here to learn ways you can get involved.”

Sources close to the Trump family claim that she has made it a priority to get involved with local charities following her exit from politics. “She spent four years focused on their work in the White House, and [Ivanka and Jared] are now enjoying their life in Miami, raising three growing children, spending time and living close to family,” said a source to Page Six. The source claims the family volunteers often at local food banks, “taking part in their community.”

©GettyImages



Ivanka Trump and David Grutman, one of Miami’s most noteworthy socialites and entrepreneurs.

Ivanka Trump’s business investements in Florida

Apart from her volunteer work, Trump and her family are creating new business investements and opportunities in Florida. “She is doing some private sector investments,” explained the source.She’s also been involved in Miami’s social life, attending some of the most exclusive events in the city alongside some of its most noteworthy residents.

