Ivanka Trump is making new business investments in Miami: More details

Ivanka Trump seems to be ready to embark on new business ventures in Miami, Florida. The former first daughter is fully adjusted to her new life in Miami, leaving her days at the White House behind her and reportedly looking into new potential investments that could fit her new lifestyle.

As reported by Page Six, Ivanka is “looking into some new business opportunities.” The publication revealed that a close source learned that “She is doing some private sector investments,” however she wants to make valuable decisions for her Miami life.

The insider went on to say that she is “focused on things she believes in and cares about.” Ivanka has been photographed attending some of the most important and exclusive events in Miami, cementing her socialite status in the city and having fun in the process.

She was recently seen with her husband Jared Kushner at the Pegasus World Cup horse race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, where other celebrity guests were in attendance, including Camila Cabello, and where DJ Calvin Harris performed for the attendees.

And while the source says that she is embarking on business opportunities, a different source revealed to the publication that she is also focusing on her family life, and spending quality time with her kids.

“She spent four years focused on their work in the White House, and [Ivanka and Jared] are now enjoying their life in Miami, raising three growing children, spending time and living close to family,” the insider said to Page Six, adding that the family is ”taking part in the community.“