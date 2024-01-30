Ivanka Trump wore the perfect winter outfit for her recent New York City outing

Ivanka Trump changed the warm temperatures of Florida for the cold New York weather. The former first daughter took a moment to pose for a series of photos, showing off her chic monochromatic look, with New York City as the perfect background.

The 42-year-old, who recently had the best time backstage at the Calvin Harris concert in Miami, documented her latest trip to The Big Apple and shared some pics wearing a two-piece suit paired with a high-neck sweater and heeled boots.

Ivanka wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look which included a soft pink lip. “In a New York minute,” she captioned the post, giving her best poses during her short trip to the city. Her latest sophisticated ensemble was designed by Sara Foster, co-owner of the brand Favorite Daughter.

“Thank you for your quiet confidence!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Beautiful captures. The suit is clearly designer. The quality and style is outstanding,” adding, “Stunning as always.”

Ivanka drastically changes her wardrobe while she’s in Miami, as just last week she posed in a stunning blue gown with a white floral pattern. The author was all smiles enjoying the warm weather and giving her fans and followers a glimpse at her winter outfits.

“Springtime vibes in the heart of winter— Miami’s perennial bloom!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram. She also showcased her ensemble for a special moment in Los Angeles, wearing a black and gold Roberto Cavalli dress for her night out with her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka completed the look with dark eyeshadow and silver drop earrings.