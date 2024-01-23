Ivanka Trump turns heads in a classic Roberto Cavalli gown while at a party in Los Angeles

Once again, Ivanka Trump, the former first daughter shared a look at her unique and glamorous gown on Instagram, happily posing and blowing kisses in a vintage Robert Cavalli gown.

Ivanka who is very active on social media also shared a video of herself playfully blowing a kiss to the camera. Alongside the video, she included a picture featuring her and her 43-year-old husband, Jared Kushner, who looked sharp in formal attire. The couple had also recently attended the funeral service of Ivanka’s stepmom, Melania’s late mother.

The photo the 42-year-old Miami resident posted was showered with love in the comments, Ivanka’s sister-in-law, Lara Trump, quipped in the comments, “Don’t let me near all of these [fire emoji] dresses.”



One comment that stood out was of her friend Kim Kardashian who wrote “Last night was so fun! [You] looked amazingggggggg.” The two were said to be together at a friend’s birthday party in L.A.

Kim and Ivanka’s friendship has gotten stronger in recent years

According to Us Weekly, Kim and Ivanka first connected during the 2014 Met Gala.

In September 2018, Ivanka and Kim sat together to discuss prison reform when she was senior adviser to the her father. “Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates,” Ivanka wrote at the time, sharing a photo with Kim.



Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates. pic.twitter.com/2Ydoe16Dfo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018



Kim returned to the White House in 2019, but have since grown close outside of politics.

In 2022, following Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, Kim and Ivanka were spotted getting dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly.

©GettyImages



Kim and Ivanka in 2019

Then in 2023, Ivanka was a guest at Kim’s 43th birthday party at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” Kim wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the event, which included a snap with Ivanka.

Last month they posed together in Las Vegas for the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.