Tom Brady soon to be Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos’ neighbor

Tom Brady will soon be moving in to one of the most exclusive neighbors in the US. The renovations on his home in Indian Creek, Miami, are almost done, which will result in him having neighbors like Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady at the opening of the Fountainebleau in Las Vegas

The New York Post reported that Brady’s new home is almost ready for him to move in, with it sitting in front of the water and across the residence of his ex-wife, Gisele Bunchen. The home is lavish, equipped with all manner of ammenities, like a gym, a study, a waterfront pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, and more.

Brady is expected to move to the home in the spring.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Famous residents at Indian Creek

Indian Creek has become one of the most valuable places to live at in Miami, Florida. Over the years, all manner of billionaires and artists have purchased their lots there, members of Trump family, and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who recently announced they’d be moving to Miami on a permanent basis. According to a Bloomberg report, the island’s five wealthiest property owners control fortunes that total around to $191 billion.

Bezos and Sanchez shared their decision to move in November of last year. Bezos shared a video on Instagram, showing him at his first Amazon.com offices in Seattle, his place of residence for the majority of his life. “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote in the caption.