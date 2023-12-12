Prince William puts on an apron and prepares food at a Christmas party

The Prince of Wales helped spread holiday cheer at a Christmas party this week. On Monday, Prince William visited The Passage to help volunteers serve lunch at their client party.

William has been royal patron of the homeless charity since 2019. His Royal Highness first visited The Passage as a child in 1993 with his mother, Princess Diana.

During his recent visit on Dec. 11, the heir to the throne put on an apron and hit the kitchen to prepare food. The Passage shared footage from William’s visit, writing on Instagram: “Yesterday our Resource Centre doors opened for our client Christmas party, and what fun we had!🎄 A special thank you to our Royal Patron, Prince William who joined us to prepare and serve food, and meet with those we support.”

“It was a wonderful opportunity for our clients to come together over a tasty Christmas lunch and speak to the Prince of Wales about their experiences and time here at The Passage,” the charity added. “We’d also like to say a massive thank you to our friendly volunteers, and of course our wonderful Kitchen Staff, Claudette and Nour who put on yet another fantastic spread! We hope everyone had just as much festive fun as we did🤗.”

William was photographed chatting, laughing and hugging in pictures posted by the Waleses’ Instagram account. “A pleasure to join volunteers serving Christmas lunch at @passagecharity yesterday,” the caption alongside the images reads. “The Passage’s Resource Centre supports an average of 100 individuals a day whilst their new project, No Night Out, is reframing homelessness as a public health issue, helping people into emergency hotel accommodation. Together we can end homelessness.”

William isn’t the only member of the Wales family spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season. Last Friday, the Princess of Wales hosted her third annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Prince Louis attended the festive event for the first time this year with his family. The service was filmed for broadcast and will air as part of a special program (ITV’s Royal Carols: Together at Christmas) on Christmas Eve.