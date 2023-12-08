The Princess of Wales is elegant in winter white outfit as she hosts holiday event

The Princess of Wales exuded elegance in a winter white ensemble at her third annual Christmas carol service. Her Royal Highness wore a﻿ Chris Kerr coat over a matching knit and high-waisted trousers to the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 8.

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales was dressed in white for her holiday event on Dec. 8

Catherine completed her wintery look with a white handbag, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and suede pumps. ﻿The Princess greeted her husband and kids as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive service.

The Princess’ eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, looked holiday-ready wearing a red coat teamed with tights and Mary Janes, while Prince Louis, five, sported a navy coat and boots. Meanwhile Prince George, ten, and Prince William twinned in navy suits.

The 2023 Christmas carol service marked the first time that Louis has attended the holiday event. Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the service last December. The service on Friday was filmed for broadcast and will air as part of a special program on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of hosting this year’s Together at Christmas service, Catherine appeared in a promo for ITV’s Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, saying: “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

The Princess of Wales’ third Christmas carol service was linked to her Shaping Us campaign, which she launched earlier this year. Following the celebration, the Waleses’ social media accounts shared a sweet photo of the royal family of five inside of the Abbey, writing: “Such a special evening with @earlychildhood here at Westminster Abbey, joining so many wonderful people who do so much to support babies and children in our communities. The role of the early years workforce in #ShapingUs is so important, building supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”