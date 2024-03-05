Michelle Obama addresses rumors of a presidential run

Michelle Obama’s office has shared a statement following rumors that suggested she might run for office in this year’s elections. Despite the fact that she’s a beloved figure by many, it seems like she’s not interested of getting involved in politics any time soon.

©GettyImages



Barack and Michelle Obama

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said the director of communications of her office, Crystal Carson to NBC News. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

The publication claims Michelle is planning on assisting Biden’s campaign this year as she did in 2020, when she and Barack Obama supported Biden on several opportunities.

Still, while many see Michelle Obama as an interesting political figure for the Democratic party, she has shared her reluctance to getting involved in politics in multiple occasions. Politics is hard,” she said in the Netflix special “The Light We Carry,” which documented a conversation between herself and Oprah Winfrey. “And the people who get into it … you’ve got to want it,” she continued. “It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul.”

Michelle Obama’s been busy with her career as an author

Over the past years, Michelle Obama has released a couple of books. Most recently, she released “The Light We Carry,” which will be coming out in paperback in April 16th. “This book means so much to me,” she said in a video shared recently on her Instagram. The book is nonfiction and shares some of the tools she uses in her life to overcome problems like fear, insecurity, self-doubt, and more.

