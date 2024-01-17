Barack Obama calls wife Michelle Obama his ‘better half’ in adorable birthday tribute

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, took to social media to celebrate his wife Michelle Obama’s birthday. The beloved former First Lady turned 60, and Mr. Obama honored her with a sweet post and a never-seen-before snap of Mrs. Obama on vacation.

The photo shows Michelle Obama barefoot and posing by a pool in a yellow sundress, with the ocean view as the background. “This is what 60 looks like,” the politician and author wrote.

“Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama,” he continued. “you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

What has Michelle Obama been doing in the last decade?

Resuming all the fantastic things Mrs. Obama has been up to in the past ten years might be almost impossible. Still, her contributions to the world after moving out of the White House are outstanding.

From books, documentaries, films, fundraisers, and college student initiatives, Mrs. Obama has been working hard to leave an ethereal mark on the world.

Her most recent projects include collaborating with her husband and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to lead The Voyager Scholarship. The trio established this incentive to assist college students in broadening their perspectives through travel and making a beneficial impact. “Barack, @BChesky , and I are so excited to welcome our newest class of Voyagers! These changemakers are making a difference in their communities and we can’t wait to support them along their journeys in public service,” Michelle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition, she launched a collaborative effort in 2022 featuring the Girls Opportunity Alliance, Gates Foundation, and Clooney Foundation for Justice, in which Michelle, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney traveled to Malawi to spread awareness and fight against child marriage and support women and girls in their pursuit of education.

Michelle is constantly using her platform for the greater good. During the summer of 2023, the author and mom of two teamed up with Alicia Keys to unite their power to provide an unforgettable surprise for the eager participants of the Youth Job Corps program in Chicago.

This dynamic duo brought their shared passion for empowerment to the forefront during Alicia’s exhilarating Keys to the Summer Tour stop.