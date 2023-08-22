Michelle Obama continues positively impacting the United States, despite her and her husband, Barack Obama, no longer living in the White House as President and First Lady. In partnership with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, the Obamas have again come together to lead The Voyager Scholarship.

©Getty Images



Michelle Obama, Barack Obama and Brian Chesky lead an initiative to support college students with travel

The trio established this incentive to assist college students in broadening their perspectives through travel while also making a beneficial impact. “Barack, @BChesky , and I are so excited to welcome our newest class of Voyagers! These changemakers are making a difference in their communities and we can’t wait to support them along their journeys in public service,” Michelle Obama wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

What is Michelle Obama’s Voyager Scholarship about?

The Voyager Scholarship is a prestigious opportunity for select applicants, specifically those currently in their junior year of college, to receive financial assistance that can help alleviate the financial burden of higher education.

In addition to the financial support, scholarship recipients will have access to a range of enriching travel experiences designed to broaden their perspectives and enhance their understanding of the world around them.

©GettyImages



Former US First Lady Michelle Obama meets Vietnamese students in Can Giuoc district, Long An province on December 9, 2019. - Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts visit to promote girls‘ education in Vietnam.

Moreover, the scholarship offers a valuable network of mentors and leaders who can guide and support the recipient’s academic and professional journey. The goal is for these explorers, who have a thirst for knowledge and a desire to make a difference, to achieve precisely that by assisting others, contributing to their communities, and gaining a greater understanding of the world through public service.

What else is Michelle Obama doing through the Obama Foundation?

Michelle and Barack Obama are constantly using their platforms for the greater good, and recently, the author and mom of two teamed up with Alicia Keys to unite their power to provide an unforgettable surprise for the eager participants of the Youth Job Corps program in Chicago.

This dynamic duo, which call themselves friends, brought their shared passion for empowerment to the forefront during Alicia’s exhilarating Keys to the Summer Tour stop.

The students were treated to an exclusive insight into Alicia’s remarkable voyage within the music industry. Beyond the stage’s glamour, the interns were granted an illuminating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate world of audio engineering and the inner workings of music technology.