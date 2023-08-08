Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys join forces to bridge mentorship and entertainment for students

Inspiration and education converge as Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys unite their power to provide an unforgettable surprise for the eager participants of the Youth Job Corps program in Chicago. This dynamic duo, which call themselves friends, brought their shared passion for empowerment to the forefront during Alicia’s exhilarating Keys to the Summer Tour stop.

Amidst the pulsating rhythms and electrifying melodies, the event took an enlightening turn as the students were treated to an exclusive insight into Alicia’s remarkable voyage within the music industry. Beyond the stage’s glamour, the interns were granted an illuminating behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate world of audio engineering and the inner workings of music technology.

As Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys bridged the realms of mentorship and entertainment, the students were immersed in possibilities. Alicia provided a practical understanding of the intricacies that fuel her craft. Sharing knowledge and interest between individuals created a picture of commitment and inventiveness. This emphasized that music is not only composed of tunes but also of technical proficiency.

“My friend @aliciakeys, and her talented team met with some of our @mbk_alliance students and @obamafoundation Youth Job Corps interns during her Keys to the Summer Tour stop in Chicago.

©GettyImages



Alicia Keys (L) and Michelle Obama onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The students learned about Alicia’s journey in the music business and got a behind-the-scenes look at how audio engineering and music technology work at big concerts like hers,” Obama wrote on Instagram alongside a video with highlights of the encounter.

Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys’ friendship

Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys have a strong friendship based on mutual admiration, shared values, and a commitment to positively impacting the world. They have bonded through their music, activism, and philanthropy collaborations, which have brought them together many times.

The two prominent women first crossed paths at high-profile events and platforms that allowed them to collaborate on initiatives to empower youth, promote education, and advocate for social justice. The singer also visited the White House several times while Obama was the United States First Lady.

Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys have used their platforms to highlight significant topics, including equal education, women’s rights, and community progress. Keys‘ involvement in Michelle Obama’s “Let Girls Learn” initiative, which aimed to provide access to quality education for girls worldwide, further solidified their partnership.

©GettyImages



Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow and First Lady Michelle Obama present GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys with with the Recording Artists‘ Coalition Award during the 2015 GRAMMYs ON THE HILL AWARDS at The Hamilton on April 15, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Michelle and Alicia share a deep appreciation for education, with Keys advocating for inspiring young minds. Their common goals have laid the foundation for a strong friendship.

In addition to their shared passions, they also hold each other’s talents and accomplishments in high regard. Keys‘ musical talent and creativity have earned admiration from Obama, while Obama’s elegance, intellect, and dedication to public service have earned her respect from Keys.

Their friendship is not limited to the public eye, as both have expressed their support for each other through social media posts and interviews.

In 2019, Obama appeared at the Grammys alongside host Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez to discuss the important role music had played in their lives.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

A source familiar with their friendship, told PEOPLE that Obama attended for Keys. “It’s a nice friendship that they have,” the insider says. “Mrs. Obama just wanted to be supportive of Alicia.”

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘who run the world’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everybody here,” Obama said at the show.