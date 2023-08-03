Barack and Michelle Obama share touching posts for chef Tafari Campbell after his tragic death

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are mourning the tragic loss of their chef Tafari Campbell. The 45-year-old was found dead on July 24 near their Martha’s Vineyard summer retreat. On Wednesday, they both shared photos with Campbell, honoring his memory.

The former president shared two photos of the chef with kind words. “Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like. He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. I’ll miss him every day,” Barack wrote in the caption.

Michelle shared her own statement, calling him her “friend.” “I will miss my friend, Tafari...the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible. Rest in peace, my brother,” she wrote in the caption.

What happened to Tafari Campbell?

There have been many conspiracy theories surrounding Campbell’s passing, but police have ruled that he drowned after a tragic paddle-boarding accident on July 23. It’s reported that Campbell was with a staffer to the former president who saw him fall off his paddleboard before disappearing under the water, per the Daily Mail. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, and the female staffer tried to save him but couldn’t get to him in time.

The woman rushed back to shore and asked for help, with a Secret Service agent calling for emergency services from the Obamas’ estate in Edgartown, sources told the Daily Mail. His body was found the next day in eight feet of water roughly 100 feet from the shore of the former commander-in-chief’s property. The Obamas were not at home at the time of the incident.

Massachusetts authorities confirmed on July 26 that Campbell didn’t suffer any head trauma, and there’s no evidence the death was suspicious, per AP. They said he lost his balance on his paddleboard and struggled to stay afloat when he fell into the water.