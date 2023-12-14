Hillary Clinton shares ‘90s holiday throwback

Hillary Clinton is feeling the Christmas spirit. The former secretary of state of the U.S. took to Instagram to share a ‘90s throwback, where she’s seen wearing clothing that are perfect for the holiday season.

The photo shows Clinton wearing a scarlet dress. She paired the look with various pieces of jewelry, including a pearl necklace and earrings. She wore her short hair styled and was seen smiling. “Scarlet for the season, 1993,” she wrote in the post’s caption. Clinton served as first lady for the United States from 1993 to 2001, while Bill Clinton served as president for two consecutive periods.

Over the course of her husband’s presidency, Clinton became a key aspect of his tenure, headlining and creating various task forces, including on National Health Reform and the formation of the Office on Violence Against Women.

©GettyImages



Hillary and Bill Clinton

Hillary and Bill Clinton discuss their marriage

Hillary and Bill Clinton recently discussed their relationship in the podcast “You and Me Both.” “Part of, I think, the real core of our relationship, our marriage, has been we started a conversation and we never stopped,”she said to Bill. “We have carried on a conversation now for more than 50 years.”

“Through good times and hard times, through happy times and sad times — it doesn’t mean we don’t get frustrated and upset with the other because that’s human nature. But we always kept talking.”