Hillary & Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries features Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson & more

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are premiering a docuseries together. The show is based on a book written by the two and inspired by women who have inspired the Clintons themselves. It will debut on Apple TV+

The plot

“Gutsy” is based on “The Book of Gutsy Women,” written by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, presenting a variety of inspiring stories from women over the years. The TV series takes that idea further, showing interviews and conversations between the Clintons and a variety of women that have inspired communities and have made a mark on their culture, all the while discussing hot button issues. The show will also delve into Hillary and Chelsea, and how their relationship has shifted over the years.

“Set your calendars to join Chelsea and me for intimate conversations about life, careers, and courage with some of our personal heroines, favorite pioneering women, and fellow mother-daughter duos,” wrote Clinton on her Instagram.

Who is featured?

The series wil feature the presence of a variety of notorious women in entertainment and culture. They include Kim Kardashian, Dr. Jane Goodall, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and more.