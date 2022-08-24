It was a game, but Kim Kardashian didn’t come to play when it came to demonstrating how much knowledge she has about the law. During one of the eight episodes of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s upcoming documentary series Gutsy, the reality tv personality and businesswoman goes head-to-head with the Yale graduate, and the final score wasn’t pretty for Hillary.

During the show, which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9, the former secretary of state challenged the law student to see who knows more about the career. “I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary says.

“Kim has studied more recently than you,” Chelsea added.

©People



Kim Kardashian defeats former first lady Hillary Clinton in a contest about legal knowledge

After answering questions about the use of deadly force, extortion and robbery, and self-defense, Kim defeated Hillary, 11-4. According to Hillary, it was hard. “Oh, it was heartbreaking!” she tells People.

During the episode, Kardashian spoke about how hard it was to be a mom, an apprentice in a San Francisco firm, and trying to pass the “baby bar” exam. “My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they’d see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it.”

©Kim Kardashian





“She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered,” Hillary told the publication. “We didn’t interview her about fashion ... her many lines of commerce ... her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated to have a second chance.”

“She’s very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference. She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us,” Chelsea added. “I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work.”