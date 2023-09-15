Malia Obama radiates joy while walking through NYC with a friend

Malia Obama is living her best life in New York City and looks as happy as can be. The 25-year-old former First Daughter was photographed while walking through the busy city on Wednesday with a friend.



Her friend took her adorable French bulldog along on the adventure. The girls looked to be laughing, while she held a dog bag, proving she’s a responsible pup owner who cleans up after her pet.

Malia, who recently wore the same shirt as Dua Lipa, was all smiles while wearing a casual and effortlessly cool look: a white sleeveless top, black trousers, and matching boots.



THE OBAMAS SUMMER OF FUN

The daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama moved in together in Los Angeles, but Malia has been spending time in NYC lately. Earlier this week, the writer was there during New York Fashion Week, where she was spotted with friends in the Lower East Side.

While Malia has been in NYC, Sasha Obama has been in Los Angeles, also living her best life. On Labor Day, the youngest Obama sister was photographed hanging out with friends in a colorful bikini top. The recent USC graduate has been enjoying her first summer out of college.

Meanwhile, their mom Michelle, enjoyed the end of her summer in Spain visiting two beautiful cities – Mallorca and Madrid. She took in the sights with her friends, former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his interior designer husband Michael Smith.

As for Barack, he’s been using his platform for good, appealing for humanitarian aid for victims of the flash floods in Libya. He also showed his support for the devasting earthquake in Morocco that killed more than 2,000 people, sharing some ways to help with his followers on Twitter. “Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who lost a loved one or is working to rebuild their lives,” he wrote.