Elizabeth Holmes and ‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah become friends in prison: ‘They have bonded’

A new friendship has formed at the federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The disgraced CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah have unexpectedly become friends, as they are both inmates at the same prison and have seemingly “bonded” over their own experiences.

As reported by People, the two inmates have spent some quality time together while in prison. “They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” rep Chris Giovanni detailed to the publication, explaining that “Their situations brought them together.”

“They have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together,” he revealed to the outlet. Fans of the ‘RHOSLC’ star had previously pointed out that Jen was serving her telemarketing fraud sentence at the same prison as the tech mogul, who started her sentence on May 30, 2023. However, it was unknown if they had met, until now.

The pair have the same schedule and both wake up at 6 am for their assignments. “Jen’s given her a lot of advice. She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her,” Giovanni said. “Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them.”

Elizabeth will be spending the next 11 years incarcerated following her conviction in November 2022 after defrauding investors out of $945 million, leaving behind her 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter. Meanwhile, Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her part in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.