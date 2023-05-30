Elizabeth Holmes arrives to prison to start 11-year sentence after Theranos fraud

Elizabeth Holmes is set to start her 11-year sentence today, May 30, 2023, at the minimum-security federal women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The former Theranos CEO was photographed arriving at the federal prison and being taken into custody after being charged with fraud with her blood-testing technology company.

The 39-year-old executive will be spending the next 11 years incarcerated following her conviction in November 2022 after defrauding investors out of $945 million, leaving behind her 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter.

Holmes was spotted arriving in jeans, a beige sweater, and white sneakers, accompanied at the entrance by her parents and her husband William ‘Billy’ Evans. She was seen talking to her handlers after saying goodbye to her family.

As reported by CBS News, Holmes could share a cell with as many as three other inmates. “Inmates have access to a recreation facility, jogging track and can watch television or read books in their spare time,” the Wall Street Journal details.

©GettyImages



Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans

She will also be receiving visits from her family, including her children, who have designated spaces to play. Holmes could have the opportunity to have her sentence reduced, as federal prisons have special programs and good behavior rewards.

Inmates at the facility are eligible to work and earn between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour in their job assignments in food service or factory employment, as detailed in the 2016 FBC Bryan inmate handbook.

