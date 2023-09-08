Michelle Obama continues her denim trend while in Madrid

Michelle Obama continues to enjoy herself in Spain. Earlier this week, she was photographed in Madrid, her new location after spending a couple of days in Majorca. She was spotted while wearing a cool summer outfit made out of denim and some splashes of color.

©GrosbyGroup



Michelle Obama in Madrid

Michelle was photographed with a denim dress that she paired with a light cardigan with flower prints on it. She rounded out the look with a matching headband, a black handbag and some sandals, resulting in a look that’s perfect for a breezy summer day. She was spotted having lunch with Jaime Costos, her friend with whom she stayed in Majorca.

Earlier in August, Michelle was spotted attending the US Open. She wore the same denim dress, if not a very similar one. On that occasion, she pared the look with some platform sandals and a black cardigan, resulting in an outfit that was a little more formal.

©GettyImages



Michelle Obama at the US Open

Michelle and Barack Obama’s appearance at the US Open

Michelle and Barack Obama attended the US Open to watch Coco Gauff’s match. “I wasn’t sure they were here or not. I saw the Secret Service. I didn’t know if it was Mr. Biden and Mrs. Biden. I knew it was somebody. Then I heard that maybe Mr. Clinton was coming. I didn’t know who exactly it was. So I didn’t know until after the match,” said Gauff.

She revealed that they sought her out after her match was over. “I haven’t soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I’m going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy. So I’m glad I got to meet them. They gave me some good advice, too.” Gauff said that Michelle “said it’s good to speak up for myself. I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today.”