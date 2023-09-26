Michelle Obama stuns in Germany with the perfect fall look

Michelle Obama looked stunning in a recent outing in Germany, a stop that comes after a summer spent gallivating in Europe. On Monday night, she was photographed leaving a restaurant called Käfer Feinkostladen wearing a floral dress and some stunning boot, the perfect fall and transition out of summer look.

©GrosbyGroup



Michelle Obama in Germany

Michelle’s outfit was made up of a floral dress and some black leather knee length boots. She wore her braided hair loose and appeared to be carrying a clutch purse.

Michelle’s trip to Germany appears to have been a one hour engagement where she discussed diversity, inclusion, and other topics she stands for. The event was attended by 5,000 people, per the Daily Mail, and was held at the Bits and Pretzels forum in Munich. A source claims that event organizers fought hard to have Michelle in attendance. “They really pulled out all the stops to get her,” said a source.

©GettyImages



Michelle Obama while discussing her latest book.

Michelle Obama’s summer in Europe

Michelle Obama spent some of her late summer in Spain, staying with some of her close friends, including James Costos and Michael Smith. Michelle stopped by Majorca and Madrid, and visited some of her favorite restaurants, including Murillo Cafe, where she took photos with the owners. The place has been visited by Michelle in the past, and was located near the Prado Museum, a destination that she’s visited often.

Over the course of her trip, Michelle showed off some great outfits, including a denim dress, and a black outfit made out of a sleeveless top and some shorts.

Related Video: Thrift store finds: The most incredible fashion discoveries Loading the player...