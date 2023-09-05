Michelle Obama wishes happy birthday to Beyoncé: ‘I’m just so proud of you’

Beyoncé proved once again that she is a celebrity to all celebrities. The fan-favorite singer celebrated her birthday on stage during her recent concert in Los Angeles, giving an emotional speech and sharing how grateful she is for her successful career, loyal fans, and supportive friends and family.

Many of her closest friends took to social media to celebrate her 42nd birthday, showing their appreciation for the talented star. One of Beyoncé’s friends, Michelle Obama, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt birthday message, revealing that she is very proud of her artistry.

“Happy birthday, Bey! Your talent and music have brought so much joy to all of our lives,” the former first lady shared. “You’re truly one-of-one, and I’m just so proud of you,” she added, referring to the lyrics of her latest hit song ‘Alien Superstar.’

©GettyImages



Beyonce and Michelle at Global Citizen Festival in 2015

Fans of Michelle and Beyoncé were thrilled to see their interaction. “I love it when queens support and show love to each other!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Two beautiful powerful black women,” adding, “She will forever be my first lady.”

Naomi Campbell also took to social media to share a series of throwback photos with Beyoncé, accompanied by an emotional message. “QUEEN B another year around the universe, RENAISSANCE IS A MOVEMENT!!! MORE POWER MORE LIFE!! Celebrating you today continued blessings,” the supermodel wrote.

Donatella Versace, who designed Beyoncé’s birthday mini dress, took to Instagram to show details of the stunning ensemble and wished happy birthday to the singer. “The making of a dress worthy of a Queen! Happy birthday Beyonce - thank you for celebrating your Virgo Groove in Versace. Adore you.”