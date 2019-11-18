Michelle Obama stuns in bejeweled gown at Lin-Manuel's The American Portrait reveal

Michelle Obama was born a show stopper: from the things she does to the things she says to the fashion she wears. The former First Lady just knows how to shine.

Her most recent shining moment (and we mean literally shining) was at The American Portrait Gala in support of her bestie Lin-Manuel Miranda. At the event, the Becoming author stunned in a yellow floor-length crystal corseted gown by Schiaparelli.

Michelle was at the even in full support of her dear friend Lin-Manuel

Daniel Roseberry, who was named Artistic Director for Schiaparelli, shared that it was a honor to make this gown for Mrs. Obama and how there was more to the dress than meets the eye. "The inspiration for the shape originally came from the crinoline, which is often found underneath couture gowns, but the real starting point for the overall look was the color," said Daniel in a statement.

"The acidic tone echoes Elsa Schiaparelli’s signature shocking pink, and we also felt that it matched the strength and energy of Mrs. Obama. It was such an honor to make this special gown for her," continued the Artistic Director.

