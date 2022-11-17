Michelle Obama kicks off her book tour in denim and heels

Michelle Obama kicked off her book tour looking as stylish as ever.

The former First Lady presented her book at the Werner Theater in Washington, where she wore a stunning combination of denim and lacquer heels.

©GettyImages



Obama kicked off her book tour in Washington

Obama had matching dark blue denim jacket and pants that she paired with red lacquered heels, resulting in a look that was both chic and fun. The jacket and pants had multiple pockets and looked comfortable and form fitting.

Obama wore her hair braided and accesorized her outfit with some dangly earrings and discreet makeup. According to USA Today, over the course of the evening, Obama talked about her hairstyle and shared why she chose to wear it that way now, and why she couldn’t do so in the past.

"I didn't wear braids," she said. "I was like, 'They're just getting adjusted (to the first Black first family). It would be easier. But they're not ready for it.' It would have been 'remember when she wore braids? Those are terrorist braids. Those are revolutionary braids.' So let me just keep my hair straight, let's get healthcare passed."

©GettyImages



She was accompanied by her friend Ellen DeGeneres

Obama was joined by Ellen DeGeneres, who served as the evening’s moderator. Over the course of the event, Obama read passages from her book and shared that it was a followup to her succesful memoir “Becoming”.