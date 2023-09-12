Malia Obama in New York Fashion Week©GrosbyGroup
Fashion news

Malia Obama looks sporty and fashionable at New York Fashion Week

Obama was photographed hanging out with some friends in the stylish Manhattan area of the Lower East Side.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Malia Obama is in New York for Fashion Week. The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed enjoying herself with her friends as they walked around the Lower East Side, an area where there are a lot of events and parties during this time of the year. Malia looked cool and sporty in an outfit that showcased her trend-setting style and her preference for comfortable pieces.

Malia Obama in New York Fashion Week©GrosbyGroup
Malia and a friend were spotted walking around the city

Photos show Malia with various stylish-looking friends. She wore a tight blue long sleeved top that she matched with wide purple cargo pants and light blue Adidas Gazelles. The shirt had some light blue touches that matched with her cross body bag of the same color. She had her hair styled in a mix of curls and braids.

Malia’s friends were also dressed in stylish clothes, reminiscent of the 90’s, with them wearing boots, cargo pants, baggy shorts, and flowery tank tops.

Malia Obama in New York©GrosbyGroup
Malia Obama with her friends in New York

Malia Obama’s style inspiration

As we’ve watched Malia Obama grow up, we’ve started to piece together her sense of fashion style, which is known for its stylish yet comfortable pieces. In August of this year, she was spotted at a Drake event hosted in Los Angeles. She attended with some friends and her sister, Sasha Obama.

Malia wore a cool outfit made out of bold pieces that she paired together, including a gorgeous laced up brown top that has been seen on stars like Dua Lipa. The top is made by KNWLS and designed by Charlotte Knowles, a designer beloved by multiple celebrities, including the Hadid sisters, Beyoncé, and more.

