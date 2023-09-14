Taylor Swift’s new love: Who is Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift appears to be dating and meeting new people. Reports have linked her with Travis Kelce, an NFL player, with everything starting after he tried and failed to give her his phone number after one of her concerts. “She didn’t want to meet,” said Kelce in the podcast “New Heights Show” in July.

They allegedly met up in New York

Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs

A source spoke to The Messenger and revealed that Swift and Kelce had been “quietly hanging out.” “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Neither have responded to the rumors but a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight said that the two are “not officially dating.”

Kelce discussed Swift in his podcast

Kelce initially opened up about trying to get Taylor Swift’s number while speaking to his brother on his podcast. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said in July, after revealing he tried to get her a friendship bracelet in a concert along with his phone number.

In late August, Kelce revealed that he was in New York recently and was probed by his brother regarding Taylor Swift. The two were discussing his new mustache, with Kelce’s brother asking him what “Taylor Swift thinks” of the look. “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” said Kelce.

He’s an NFL player

Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He’s dated various models in the past, including Kayla Nicole and Maya Benberry.

He was also the star of an E! dating show called “Catching Kelce,” which he’s spoken about since and claims he regrets. "It was extremely awkward," he said on the podcast The Pivot, revealing that he was swayed to do it due to financial reasons.

