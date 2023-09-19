Sasha Obama practices self-care at the spa in an all-green sporty look

Sasha Obama knows how important it is to practice self-care. The 22-year-old was recently spotted leaving a luxury day spa in Los Angeles, looking fresh and relaxed. The makeup-free, former first daughter looked radiant after spending over 3 hours at the Burke Williams spa in Los Angeles.

Sasha was rocking what looked like a fresh set of nails from the spa. The day spa also offers massages, facials, and chiropractic, among other services, so it makes sense why Sasha was able to find ways to stay busy for 3 hours. She stayed comfortable, rocking a fun bright green sweatsuit with a brown cropped tank top. Sasha also made sure she was hydrated with a reusable water bottle.

The Obama’s summer of fun

The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama has been enjoying her summer after receiving her degree in sociology from USC in May. Earlier this month on Labor Day she was spotted in a colorful bikini hanging out with friends.

She isn’t the only Obama that has been having fun. Her older sister Malia Obama, has been spending time in New York. Last week, the TV writer was photographed walking with a friend and her adorable French bulldog puppy. Malia was also spotted in the busy city during New York Fashion Week, looking sporty.

Meanwhile, their mom Michelle, enjoyed the end of her summer in Spain, visiting two beautiful cities – Mallorca and Madrid. She took in the sights with her friends, former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his interior designer husband, Michael Smith.

As for the former president, Barack seems to be keeping it lowkey, using his platform for good, appealing for humanitarian aid for victims of the flash floods in Libya and the devastating earthquake in Morocco that killed nearly 3000 people.