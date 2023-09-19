Gisele Bündchen opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution from Tom Brady

In a candid and heartfelt interview, supermodel Gisele Bündchen recently shared her challenges since her public divorce from NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brazilian beauty opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution and the additional burden of caring for her ailing parents.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bündchen disclosed to People. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Gisele Bündchen attends the Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event on September 15, 2023 in New York City.

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, parted ways amid an “epic fight” triggered by Brady’s decision to come out of retirement from the NFL. The couple shares two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. From his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, Gisele has also maintained a close relationship with Brady’s eldest child, 16-year-old Jack.

Gisele Bündchen’s story stands out in her commitment to self-care and resilience. She emphasized the importance of exercise, proper nutrition, meditation, and outdoor time in navigating difficult moments. These practices help her maintain physical health and contribute to her mental well-being.

Gisele Bündchen participates in a meditation at the Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event on September 15, 2023 in New York City.

In her quest for holistic wellness, Gisele decided to cut out alcohol significantly. She explained how this choice positively impacted her life, especially after turning 40. Gisele found that abstaining from alcohol increased clarity, sharpness, and presence. She emphasized that for those who demand a lot from their bodies like she does, certain substances like alcohol and caffeine can accumulate and hinder peak performance. “It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me,” she continued. “If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.”