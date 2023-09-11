Gisele Bündchen shows off toned biceps after leaving her gym in Miami

Gisele Bündchen has been focusing on herself following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel, who is currently booked and busy with multiple fashion campaigns, has been spending some quality time at the gym, working on her fitness and diet, as she is visibly more muscular.

During a recent outing in Miami, Gisele was photographed leaving the gym and running some errands. The model wore a gray tank top paired with black bike shorts, showing off her incredible physique, with the casual outfit accentuating her biceps and triceps. She completed the look with black sneakers and a black purse, wearing a delicate moon necklace and styling her hair in a loose ponytail.

Apart from hitting the gym, Gisele is known for doing jiu-jitsu routines with her instructor and friend Joaquim Valente. She also likes to go surfing, as she has been spotted taking on big waves with her daughters in Costa Rica before, which proves that she likes to keep an active lifestyle and encourages her kids to do the same.

Gisele was recently spotted attending New York Fashion Week, wearing a fun and stylish ensemble, which consisted of an oversized denim jacket and a black mini dress, pairing the outfit with black clog-style heels, wearing her hair in loose waves and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

Meanwhile, her two kids Vivian and Benjamin, made a special appearance at their father Tom Brady’s honorary moment with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, just in time for the home opener. Brady was seen hugging his three children, including Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.