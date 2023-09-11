It has a full-size football (soccer) pitch, which Benjamin will surely make good use of. Brady revealed on the Sept. 4 episode of his show Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, “My son is gonna play football this year, Benny.” It also has equestrian rings, with Bundchen and Vivian being horse lovers. Theres also a huge pond with a fountain that sits on front of the house. There is also a guest apartment for their friends and relatives who decide to visit.