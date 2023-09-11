Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Gisele Bündchen is an independent woman with toned biceps, and an impressive real estate portfolio. The supermodel now has a giant ranch in Florida to call home, which reportedly cost $9.1 million, and it’s gorgeous. The sprawling property is full of activities to keep her and her children Benjamin,13, and Vivian, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady busy, and entertained. Check out some photos of the property below.
